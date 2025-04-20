Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 369,580 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,496,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,923,000. Hillman Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 348,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,889 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Z opened at $62.57 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.