Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 78,716 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Playtika by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

