M & L Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,170,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,213,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 38.3% of M & L Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

