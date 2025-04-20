Invesco Ltd. Purchases 56,493 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of First American Financial worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First American Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FAF opened at $59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In related news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

