Invesco Ltd. Purchases 167,439 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

