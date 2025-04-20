Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

