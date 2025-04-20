Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTBI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $854.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

