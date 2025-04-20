Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

FAF opened at $59.24 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

