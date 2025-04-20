Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 406,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 354,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGY

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.