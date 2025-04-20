Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.57% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $1,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.