402,031 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 402,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,768,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXNM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXNM opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.05%.

TXNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

