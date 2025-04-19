Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on KFRC

About Kforce

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.