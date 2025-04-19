Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.80% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.