Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

