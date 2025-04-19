Hancock Whitney’s (HWC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.