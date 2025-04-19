Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $216,000 in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 914.2% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 73,944 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.