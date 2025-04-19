DA Davidson Cuts Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $62.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

