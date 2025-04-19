Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $536.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,859,037.45. The trade was a 2.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

