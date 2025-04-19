Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,112 shares of company stock valued at $43,556. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

