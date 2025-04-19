Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Bank of America raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

BAM stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

