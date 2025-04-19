BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.93. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,025. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,930.04. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $1,676,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

