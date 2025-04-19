Bank of Montreal Can Sells 853,865 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $58,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

