Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 170.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

