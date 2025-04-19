Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.49%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

