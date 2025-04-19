Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -270.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

