Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

