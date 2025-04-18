Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of MiMedx Group worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $983.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 494,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,237.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

