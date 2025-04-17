Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider Yvonne Hui sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $44,790.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,508.65. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $94,064.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,451.30. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

