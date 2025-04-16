Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,806,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $95,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.82. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

