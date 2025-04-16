NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Shares of NVDA opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

