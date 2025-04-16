Cerity Partners LLC Buys 503 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,680,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $578.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.