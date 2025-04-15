Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of MasTec worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MasTec by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTZ opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

