Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.92% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

