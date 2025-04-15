Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 36,675 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.60. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $729.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.