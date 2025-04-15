Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 31,475 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,465,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMF opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. The stock has a market cap of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

