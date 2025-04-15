Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.78 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,634,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

JHSC stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $449.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

