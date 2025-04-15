Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

