Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.