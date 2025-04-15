Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,219 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

