Wellington Management Group LLP Has $723,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

