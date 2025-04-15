Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Neurogene were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neurogene by 10,395.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 476,418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Neurogene by 319.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Neurogene Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NGNE

Insider Activity at Neurogene

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.