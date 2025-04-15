Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Verint Systems worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after buying an additional 635,334 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after acquiring an additional 486,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 412,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

VRNT stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

