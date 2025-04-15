Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Trimble by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

