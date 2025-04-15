Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. This trade represents a 14.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,851. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.