SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

