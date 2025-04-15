Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Biohaven worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

