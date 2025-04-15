Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,102 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 513,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $185.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

