Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 555,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of VF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF Stock Up 1.4 %

VFC stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. VF Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF Dividend Announcement

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on VF from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VF

VF Profile

(Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.