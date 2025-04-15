Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GIII opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

