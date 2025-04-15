Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 375.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

